AC President reaches agreement with Austin Community College District

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College’s president is one step closer to taking over the leadership of the Austin Community College District.

Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart said today he and the Austin school have reached an agreement, but the district’s board has to officially confirm it on August 21.

He will remain AC’s president through September.

The Austin district named him the lone finalist for the chancellorship position in July.

If appointed, Lowery-Hart would become the ninth Chancellor of the Austin Community College District, according to a statement from ACC.

Dr. Lowery-Hart has served as president of Amarillo College since 2014.

