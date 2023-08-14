2 juveniles arrested in connection with burglaries at John Stiff Park pool

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department arrested two juveniles in connection with burglaries at John Stiff Park.

According to APD, on Wednesday, August 9, burglary detectives were asking officers for help in identifying the suspects involved in a break in at the pool at John Stiff Park from still photos and surveillance video.

An officer recognized one of the suspects as a juvenile they’ve encountered before.

Detectives collected enough information to identify both male juveniles.

They were arrested and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

Due to the investigation, five burglaries at the park pool have been solved.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.