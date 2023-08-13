Stormy Today, Cool Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! After a dry start to the day today, scattered thunderstorms will develop across the TX Panhandle throughout the afternoon into the evening. While most should remain sub-severe, a few thunderstorms could be on the damaging side, especially toward the north and east. Monday will feature very cool temperatures with a shower chance early in the day before we heat right back up for the rest of the work week, setting up for what’s likely to be another hot and dry stretch of weather.

