A Stormy Close to the Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered thunderstorms will continue to develop across the area throughout the rest of this afternoon into the evening. Very similar to what we saw yesterday, most storms should remain fairly weak and scattered, but a couple of them could be on the strong side, especially toward the northeast. Some showers could last through the overnight hours into the first half of our Monday, where temperatures tomorrow will be far below average, building into the upper 70′s and low 80′s. The heat and dry weather returns Tuesday, where 90′s/100′s and lots of sunshine looks likely for quite a while.

