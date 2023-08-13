Who's Hiring?
Rangers activate All-Star catcher Jonah Heim from injured list

Texas Rangers All-Star catcher Jonah Heim has been activated from the injured list and was in the lineup for Sunday’s game at San Francisco
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Texas Rangers All-Star catcher Jonah Heim was activated from the injured list and was in the lineup for Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

Heim had missed 14 games with a left wrist tendon strain that he suffered while swinging a bat on June 26. The 28-year-old, who started 80 of the Rangers’ first 103 games, had been doing catching work and taking live at-bats the previous two days.

To make room, catcher Sam Huff was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

