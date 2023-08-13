Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say

Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.(Sioux City Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (Gray News) – Police in Iowa responded to a car that had crashed in an unusual setting last Sunday.

Officers with the Sioux City Police Department said they were called to a home around 7:30 p.m. for a motor vehicle incident.

At the home, they discovered that a driver had accidentally driven their car into a resident’s backyard pool.

Police said they learned the driver had meant to hit the brake pedal but mistakenly hit the gas pedal, plowing the vehicle through a fence and plunging it into the pool.

Fortunately, no one was injured, including the driver. Police also said there would be no charges or citations issued.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a head on crash last night...
Amarillo police identify motorcyclist killed in head on crash Thursday on Washington St.
24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Son charged with murder, accused of stabbing mother ‘multiple times’ in Central Lubbock
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
A judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison after he confessed to over 520 acts of sexual...
Judge sentences Moore County man to 35 years in prison on sex assault charge
Amarillo vet warns pet owners about danger of distemper
Amarillo vet warns pet owners about danger of distemper

Latest News

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Don’t expect quick fixes in ‘red-teaming’ of AI models. Security was an afterthought
North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake
A man stole an ambulance while fleeing the scene of a car crash, starting a police chase and...
Maryland man leads Virginia police on wild chase in stolen truck and ambulance before DC arrest
A man allegedly stole an ambulance at a crash scene in Arlington Virginia then led police on a...
VIDEO: Maryland man leads Virginia police on wild chase in stolen truck and ambulance before arrest