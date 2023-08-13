Who's Hiring?
Countdown to Kickoff: Perryton Rangers(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson and Preston Moore
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff coverage here at NewsChannel 10 with the Perryton Rangers.

If there’s one thing that sports consistently does, every single time without fail, it’s bring people together. If there’s one team in the entire Texas Panhandle that’s set to do that this season, it’s the Rangers.

“If you’re winning games, the town’s going to get behind you and they’re gonna get excited,” Perryton football head coach Cole Underwood said. “We wanna give the town something to be excited about with everything that we went through this summer. It’s important for us to give the town something to get behind and rally behind.”

“People don’t realize it, but they need someone sometimes, you know” senior quarterback Julian Cervantes said. “If I can be there for my teammates however, whatever way I can, I’m there and I’ll do whatever for them.”

“It does feel different,” senior linebacker Dalton L’espearance said. “You have a chip on your shoulder, you know, you gotta show that Perryton’s still on the map.”

It’s Coach Cole Underwood’s first season as head coach, but the team is already behind him.

“Oh he’s led us amazing,” L’espearance said. “I think he’s a great coach, and he fires us all up and I trust in his place one hundred percent, and give him all of my effort.”

The Rangers open up their season at home against Dalhart on Aug. 25th.

They have a pretty tough district, opening play with Levelland on Oct. 6th and finishing off on the road against Seminole on Nov. 3rd.

