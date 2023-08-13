Who's Hiring?
Countdown to Kickoff: Gruver Greyhounds

By Rylee Robinson and Preston Moore
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT
GRUVER, Texas (KFDA) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff coverage here at NewsChannel 10 with the Gruver Greyhounds.

The Greyhounds are under new leadership this season as Kurt Haberthur has taken over as head coach.

“Mainly it’s setting the culture that you’re trying to build and not allow anything to get inside that that doesn’t belong,” Coach Haberthur said. “That takes time, and we got the ball rolling good. They had a great culture here before.”

Gruver is currently practicing on their baseball field, but when the season starts, they will be on a brand new turf field.

Despite a new coach to play under, and a brand new turf to play on, the Gruver Greyhounds are returning 15 starters this year and the seniors are excited to see some of the changes come to fruition on the field.

“It’s kind of a blessing and it reminds me of how I gotta be thankful for the things I’m blessed with,” senior running back and line backer Pratt McLain said. “Gotta be thankful for what the Lod blesses me with and the opportunity he gives me.”

“I definitely think it means a lot more than past,” senior wide reciever Sutton Ward said. “I’ve always played hard, but I know that any down any game could be my last, so I just wanna focus on leaving it all out there this year and not taking anything for granted.”

The Greyhounds open their season on on the road against Sanford-Fritch on Aug. 25th.

They only have three district games, which means a lot of non-district battle.

Gruver will round on the regular season at home against the Boys Ranch Roughriders.

