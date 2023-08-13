Carson Grawunder comes from behind to win Coors Light Tournament of Champions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After hitting a -6 in the four day tournament, Carson Grawunder wins the Coors Light Tournament of Champions.

Sunday was the final day at the Coors Light Tournament of Champions, the final round was played at Ross Rogers’ Mustang.

This tournament tied the longest playoff hole in Tournament of Champions history going to four.

It came down to Drew Baccus, who was ahead after day two and three, and Grawunder.

They both shot birdies on the first three playoff holes.

On the fourth playoff hole, a beautiful shot from Grawunder sets him up for an eagle, but after missing the shot, he settles for a birdie.

Baccus was up next, going for the birdie and force another playoff hole, but he swings and misses making Grawunder your new Tournament of Champions champion.

The Vega native shot a 73 day one, a 72 on day two, 70 day three, and a 65 in the final round. This was Grawunder’s third tournament win this summer.

“Starting five back, you never really know what can happen. I just had the mindset to go and try and play,” Grawunder said. “I didn’t make a single bogey today, and made the putts when I needed to and fought until the end and got it done.

“Everyone who put this together and everyone involved, I want to give them a huge thanks. This was a lot of fun. I cannot wait until next year.”

Grawunder said that this tournament win ranks higher than the other this summer.

“It’s way better than all of those, way better,” Grawunder said. “To come back from five felt really good and really just finishing off a really good summer for me.”

Tournament of Champions Final Leaderboard:

Position Player Total Par to Gross 1st Carson Grawunder -6 (Winner 4th Playoff Hole) 2nd Drew Baccus -6 3rd Gatlin Goad -1 4th Wyatt Provence +1 5th Kyle Kelting +2 6th Seth Bearden +3 7th Luke Kane +3 8th Zane Welborn +5 9th Caly Lankford +6 10th Craig Riseling +6

