Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Carson Grawunder comes from behind to win Coors Light Tournament of Champions

Carson Grawunder wins TOC
Carson Grawunder wins TOC(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After hitting a -6 in the four day tournament, Carson Grawunder wins the Coors Light Tournament of Champions.

Sunday was the final day at the Coors Light Tournament of Champions, the final round was played at Ross Rogers’ Mustang.

This tournament tied the longest playoff hole in Tournament of Champions history going to four.

It came down to Drew Baccus, who was ahead after day two and three, and Grawunder.

They both shot birdies on the first three playoff holes.

On the fourth playoff hole, a beautiful shot from Grawunder sets him up for an eagle, but after missing the shot, he settles for a birdie.

Baccus was up next, going for the birdie and force another playoff hole, but he swings and misses making Grawunder your new Tournament of Champions champion.

The Vega native shot a 73 day one, a 72 on day two, 70 day three, and a 65 in the final round. This was Grawunder’s third tournament win this summer.

“Starting five back, you never really know what can happen. I just had the mindset to go and try and play,” Grawunder said. “I didn’t make a single bogey today, and made the putts when I needed to and fought until the end and got it done.

“Everyone who put this together and everyone involved, I want to give them a huge thanks. This was a lot of fun. I cannot wait until next year.”

Grawunder said that this tournament win ranks higher than the other this summer.

“It’s way better than all of those, way better,” Grawunder said. “To come back from five felt really good and really just finishing off a really good summer for me.”

Tournament of Champions Final Leaderboard:

PositionPlayerTotal Par to Gross
1stCarson Grawunder-6 (Winner 4th Playoff Hole)
2ndDrew Baccus-6
3rdGatlin Goad-1
4thWyatt Provence+1
5thKyle Kelting+2
6thSeth Bearden+3
7thLuke Kane+3
8thZane Welborn+5
9thCaly Lankford+6
10thCraig Riseling+6

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a head on crash last night...
Amarillo police identify motorcyclist killed in head on crash Thursday on Washington St.
24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Son charged with murder, accused of stabbing mother ‘multiple times’ in Central Lubbock
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
A judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison after he confessed to over 520 acts of sexual...
Judge sentences Moore County man to 35 years in prison on sex assault charge
Amarillo vet warns pet owners about danger of distemper
Amarillo vet warns pet owners about danger of distemper

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff: Perryton Rangers
Countdown to Kickoff: Perryton Rangers
Countdown to Kickoff: Gruver Greyhounds
Countdown to Kickoff: Gruver Greyhounds
Baccus leads heading into final day of TOC
Baccus leads headed into the final day of the Tournament of Champions
Dave Campbell's Texas Football selects Amarillo High Sandies as cover school
Dave Campbell’s selects Amarillo High Sandies as a cover wrap school for summer edition