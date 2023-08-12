Who's Hiring?
West Plains softball hires former Canyon head coach Nicole Coffee

By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains softball team has hired former Canyon head coach Nicole Coffee to take over the program, CISD Athletics announced on Friday.

Coffee was previously a multiple time Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame softball coach of the year with the Canyon Lady Eagles (2015 & 2017).

She left Canyon to focus on spending more time with her family, but now she’s back with CISD to take over the Lady Wolves.

This comes after former West Plains softball head coach Haley Colewell left the program to take an opportunity to become a head coach at the college level.

