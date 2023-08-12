Who's Hiring?
Weekend Storms Cooler Monday

By Kevin Selle
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely later in the day on Saturday and Saturday night. Some storms could be severe with strong gusty winds and greater than one inch hail. Storms are again possible, but less likely on Sunday. Late Sunday into Monday a strong cold front sweeps through the Panhandle and highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday with a chance for showers. Temperatures bounce back quickly, well into the 90s later next week.

