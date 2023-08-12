Who's Hiring?
A Stormy Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! Scattered thunderstorms will continue to develop across the TX Panhandle throughout the rest of the afternoon into the evening. While most should remain sub-severe, a few thunderstorms could be on the damaging side, especially toward the north and east. We’ll repeat the exact same process for tomorrow with a quiet first half of the day followed by thunderstorm development later in the afternoon. Monday will feature very cool temperatures before we heat right back up for the rest of the work week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

