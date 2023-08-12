Scout’s Street Smart Rescue, Canyon Road Animal Hospital see rise in abandoned pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An area nonprofit and one animal hospital are working together to rescue abandoned pets in the city.

Scouts Street Smart Rescue is a nonprofit run by Wendy Patterson. She and her mother scour the Panhandle, rescuing pets and helping pet owners; whether it be vaccinations, a ride to the vet, or re-homing.

Patterson says this summer is different, they’re seeing more abandoned and dumped animals than in years past.

“We’ve had a great influx of that this year and more so than last year or the year before,” says Patterson.

As temperatures rise, so do the types of dangers these animals are exposed to.

“This one that we brought in, he was covered in fleas and ticks and you know, those ticks carry tick-borne diseases. You end up getting anemic animals and you have to have blood transfusions, there are coyotes like crazy coming in too because they the heat. They’re coming in closer because they’re trying to find water and I can tell you I’ve probably rescued seven to ten in the last three months that have been attacked by coyotes,” said Patterson.

Patterson says she wants to help pets and pet owners in any way she can.

Canyon Road Animal Hospital also shares these values. Both are working together to save pets and find them forever homes in better conditions than they were found in.

“Not just rescuing a dog, I want to help people take care of their dogs and I want people to understand that you know, that help is not something that’s, you know, far-fetched,” continues Patterson,

Dr. Ryan McKnight with Canyon Road Animal Hospital says he believes the increase is caused by inflation.

“They may not be able to afford to take care of their animals anymore and you know, people moving away from this area will oftentimes, instead of taking their animals with them, will leave them behind. So, I really think that in this at this point, a lot of that probably this year has to do with the economy,” says McKnight.

With Patterson finding and seeking out animals and struggling pet owners and Dr. McKnight providing veterinary care, this team is passionate about making a difference in the community.

“I don’t need to go get permission to take care of an animal and do the right thing, you know, and so, I just I kind of follow my heart and I’m not going to put a dog back in a situation to where it’s gonna end up exactly where it was,” says Patterson.

Both Scouts Street Smarts and Canyon Road Animal Hospital want to encourage struggling pet owners to ask for help, rather than dumping or abandoning their pets.

Scout’s Street Smart Rescue is always looking for fosters, click here if you are interested.

If you would like to donate to help Scout’s Street Smart Rescue continue to provide assistance and care for strays in the panhandle click here.

