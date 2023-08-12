Drew Baccus moves into first as Provence struggles in Day 2 of Tournament of Champions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coors Tournament of Champions presented by Reed Beverage went into its second day on Friday. It was certainly a crazy one at Tascosa Golf Club.

All of the competitors shot over par on the day, with day one leader Wyatt Provence struggling heavily on the back nine.

Provence bogeyed three times, double bogeyed once, and quadruple bogeyed to finish the day +9. Luckily, Provence remains still very much in contention thanks to his masterful performance at Amarillo Country Club. He sits just four shots back of the leader in fourth and will remain with the top group on Saturday.

The best day came from Carson Grawunder, who jumped up from a tie for sixth place to a tie for second. Even Grawunder only shot one over par, but that was good enough to make up significant ground with the wind playing a factor for each of the champions.

However, the leader through two days is now Drew Baccus.

After a solid day one that saw him as the only other golfer besides Provence to finish under par, Baccus followed that a with a +2 to remain three strokes ahead of the competition going into the weekend.

The tournament will continue at Ross Rogers - WildHorse starting at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

