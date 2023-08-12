Who's Hiring?
Dave Campbell’s selects Amarillo High Sandies as a cover wrap school for summer edition

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies were selected as a cover wrap school for the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2023 Summer Edition magazine.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football presented the team with 300 custom cover wrapped magazines featuring the Amarillo Sandies at their open-to-public full pads practice this morning.

Amarillo High head coach Chad Dunnam said him and the rest of the program are very appreciative of this honor.

“It’s nice that our program and our community and our high was recognized, because it’s a great high school. It’s a great place to be,” Coach Dunnam said. “Second of all, I think it says a lot about what Dave Campbell’s does for Texas high school football, and it prompts us. It prompts kids, they are in the kid business, so really excited about that. Finally, it’s a really nice keepsake for these kids, it’s really nice.”

Coach Dunnam said that he is also thankful for the community and students coming out this morning to celebrate, and that it takes more than just a football team for Friday nights.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has been considered ‘the bible’ to millions of football fans across the Lone Star State for more than 63 years.

The annual summer edition of the magazine previews every football team in the state.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

