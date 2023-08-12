Countdown to Kickoff: Hereford Whitefaces

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There’s only one more Friday without football before the start of the high school season. Our preview series continues with the Hereford Whitefaces.

Last year, it was a disappointing season, but it ended on a high note. Hereford upset Randall and spoiled the Raiders chance at an outright district title.

This year, they’ll look the build off that momentum as they prepare to battle in a district that is expected to be anyone’s to win this year.

“Everyone’s getting along real good. It’s real competitive.” Senior wide receiver and defensive back Brayden Escamilla said od camp. “It’s been competitive through the summer. We’ve been out here, we’ve been working, so it feels really good.”

The Whitefaces feel like they have a big opportunity for a significant turnaround and can compete with the top teams in their district to make more than just a playoff push.

“Our kids know that they have the talent to be able to play with anybody each week and have the chance to win a district championship.” Hereford head coach Adam Naron said. “They’re also well aware of the fact that the team’s we play are very good. It’s no surprise that the Canyon schools, and Pampa, and Dumas are always competitive. It’s just, it’s great programs in this district.”

The Whitefaces also have one of the most stacked non-district schedules in the state.

They’ll play powerhouses across a number of classifications including Tascosa, Caprock, Shallowater, and West Plains.

Hereford starts district play against Pampa on the road on October 6th.

