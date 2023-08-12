Countdown to Kickoff: Borger Bulldogs

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Our Countdown to Kickoff coverage continues here at NewsChannel 10 with a program we had the chance to visit during our Summer Celebration tour- the Borger Bulldogs.

Borger has struggled to make the playoffs in recent years, but the team is coming in determined to implement a culture change.

Turning things around will be no small task in a district where West Plains and Seminole shined last year.

The Bulldogs’ players are already feeling the positive impact that new head coach Dane Hamrick and his staff are bringing to the team.

“Tiring,” senior linebacker and defensive end Lincoln Honaker said. “Fall camp has been pretty rough, Coach Hamrick has been putting us through it, but it’s good for the team. I’ve enjoyed it.”

“Definitely a lot more commitment. I Definitely think Coach Hamrick has helped with that,” senior defensive tackle Isaiah Padulla said. “Everyone’s been pushing each other, a lot more team chemistry and just a lot more bonding.”

Coach Hamrick is proud of his coaching bringing the energy each and everyday.

“The staff is energetic and fun,” Coach Hamrick said. “Kids thrive on that. That’s the biggest thing I’ve been proud about. We want people at the end of the day, we want people that want to be in this program.”

The Bulldogs have to wait until September 8th for their first home game.

They kickoff the season on the road against Denver City on Aug. 25th.

Borger opens up district action against Seminole and closes out the season with West Plains.

