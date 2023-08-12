Baccus leads headed into the final day of the Tournament of Champions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The golf season is wrapping up here in Amarillo.
Today, was day three of the Coors Light Tournament of Champions.
Drew Baccus leads the way in the open division. Baccus finish day three with a -4.
Carson Grawunder is in second with a +1.
Wyatt Provence, former Randall Raider and 4A state champion, is sitting in third with a +3.
The final round starts Sunday at 9 a.m.
|Place
|Player
|Total
|1st
|Drew Baccus
|-4
|2nd
|Carson Grawunder
|+1
|3rd
|Wyatt Provence
|+2
|4th
|Luke Kane
|+3
|T5th
|Zane Welborn
|+4
|T5th
|Kyle Kelting
|+4
|7th
|Craig Riseling
|+5
|8th
|Gaitlin Goad
|+6
|T9th
|Clay Lankford
|+7
|T9th
|Seth Bearden
|+7
