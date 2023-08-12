Baccus leads headed into the final day of the Tournament of Champions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The golf season is wrapping up here in Amarillo.

Today, was day three of the Coors Light Tournament of Champions.

Drew Baccus leads the way in the open division. Baccus finish day three with a -4.

Carson Grawunder is in second with a +1.

Wyatt Provence, former Randall Raider and 4A state champion, is sitting in third with a +3.

The final round starts Sunday at 9 a.m.

We will continue to keep you updated here at NewsChannel 10.

Place Player Total 1st Drew Baccus -4 2nd Carson Grawunder +1 3rd Wyatt Provence +2 4th Luke Kane +3 T5th Zane Welborn +4 T5th Kyle Kelting +4 7th Craig Riseling +5 8th Gaitlin Goad +6 T9th Clay Lankford +7 T9th Seth Bearden +7

