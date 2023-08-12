Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Baccus leads headed into the final day of the Tournament of Champions

Baccus leads heading into final day of TOC
Baccus leads heading into final day of TOC(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The golf season is wrapping up here in Amarillo.

Today, was day three of the Coors Light Tournament of Champions.

Drew Baccus leads the way in the open division. Baccus finish day three with a -4.

Carson Grawunder is in second with a +1.

Wyatt Provence, former Randall Raider and 4A state champion, is sitting in third with a +3.

The final round starts Sunday at 9 a.m.

We will continue to keep you updated here at NewsChannel 10.

PlacePlayerTotal
1stDrew Baccus-4
2nd Carson Grawunder+1
3rdWyatt Provence+2
4thLuke Kane+3
T5thZane Welborn+4
T5thKyle Kelting+4
7thCraig Riseling+5
8thGaitlin Goad+6
T9thClay Lankford+7
T9thSeth Bearden+7

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a head on crash last night...
Amarillo police identify motorcyclist killed in head on crash Thursday on Washington St.
Amarillo Police Department responding to crash involving motorcycle and SUV
Amarillo PD: 1 person dead after crash involving motorcycle and SUV
A judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison after he confessed to over 520 acts of sexual...
Judge sentences Moore County man to 35 years in prison on sex assault charge
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Peter Martinelli, 24
Son arrested, charged with murder, accused of stabbing mother ‘multiple times’ in Central Lubbock

Latest News

Dave Campbell's Texas Football selects Amarillo High Sandies as cover school
Dave Campbell’s selects Amarillo High Sandies as a cover wrap school for summer edition
Canyon and Bushland scrimmage ahead of 2023 football season.
Canyon and Bushland show out in scrimmage at Happy State Bank Stadium
West Plains gearing up for second year.
West Plains softball hires former Canyon head coach Nicole Coffee
Countdown to Kickoff: Hereford Whitefaces.
Countdown to Kickoff: Hereford Whitefaces