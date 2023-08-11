Who's Hiring?
‘We are expecting more business’: Local businesses preparing for tax-free weekend

With the Tax free weekend beginning today and running through Sunday, shoppers can support local businesses while saving money on tax free purchases.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the tax-free weekend beginning today and running through Sunday, shoppers can support local businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases.

The State Comptroller says Texans have saved more than $1.3 billion dollars in state and local taxes since the tax-free weekend began in 1999.

Many restaurants are preparing for hungry customers. Jorge’s Mexican Bar and Grill anticipates a steady flow of customers.

“We are expecting more business because I think a lot of people are going to come to town because it’s tax-free weekend. And we are always busy, but I think this weekend is going to be more busy. We got a good crew working at this place and I mean they’re ready,” said Jorge Albarran, owner of Jorge’s Mexican Bar and Grill.

In previous years, the restaurant says it’s seen an increase in business on tax-free weekend.

Dotsy’s Boutique is preparing for surrounding communities to shop local.

“We’re getting a lot more Lubbock people showing up in Amarillo because we are kind of used to Amarillo going to Lubbock to shop. We love when those Lubbock people show up and we get a lot of people that just come in town for different appointments that they have in town from the small communities and we love those people,” said Bonnie Posey, sales associate at Dotsy’s Boutique.

For every $100 you spend, you’ll save $8 bucks.

Click here for a list of tax exempt items.

