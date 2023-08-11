Triple Digits Again

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Most of the Panhandle will top out at or above 102° on Friday. There is a small chance of a few showers or thundershowers popping up late in the day and into the evening. For the weekend the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is higher for late in the day and evening both Saturday and Sunday. Highs stay in the upper 90s. A brief cool-down is forecast for Monday, highs in the mid-80s then temperatures return to the mid to upper 90s for the rest of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.