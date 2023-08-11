SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with John Peterson, Justin Rucker and Phil Woodall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with John Peterson, Justin Rucker and Phil Woodall on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

John Peterson, CISD Assistant AD:

CISD Assistant Athletic Director John Peterson talks to us about the upcoming season, tonight’s scrimmage with Bushland and Canyon at Happy State Bank Stadium and more!

Justin Rucker, White Deer Football Head Coach:

White Deer Football Head Coach Justin Rucker talks to us about the upcoming season, how camps, workouts and preparations have been, and more!

Phil Woodall, Coors Tournament of Champions Media Relations:

Media Relations expert with the Coors Tournament of Champions Phill Woodall talks to us about the Coors Tournament of Champions, how it’s going so far, how some of the players are doing and more!

