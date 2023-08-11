Who's Hiring?
Son arrested, charged with murder accused of stabbing mother “multiple times” in Central Lubbock

Peter Martinelli, 24
Peter Martinelli, 24
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A son accused of stabbing his mother “multiple times” in Central Lubbock Thursday has been arrested and charged with murder.

On Aug. 10, just after 7 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home near 20th and Toledo Ave. Officers arrived and found 24-year-old Peter Martinelli in the driveway of the home where they saw him running in an alley, then saw him go back inside the house.

Officers found Martinelli’s mother, 63-year-old Brigitte Curtis, in the backyard with serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Investigators say it appears Martinelli attacked Curtis while she was in the front yard and stabbed her multiple times.

Martinelli is charged with murder. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

The murder remains under investigation.

Curtis was a doctor at StarCare Specialty Health System in Lubbock.

StarCare released the following statement following Curtis’ death:

StarCare is grieved to learn of the tragic passing of our long-term friend and colleague, Dr. Brigitte Curtis.  Our hearts are broken, and our prayers go out to the many people who were so positively impacted by her.  Please keep the Curtis family, Team StarCare and Dr. Curtis’ patients in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

