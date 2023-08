AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Sod Poodles are taking on the Tulsa Drillers.

Here are the highlights:

Aug. 8: Loss 7 to 4

Aug. 9: Win 7 to 4

Aug. 10: Win 7 to 4

Aug. 11: TBD

Aug. 12: TBD

Aug. 13: TBD

Video Highlights:

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.