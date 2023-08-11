Region 16 names 2 teachers as 2023 Teachers of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 Education Service Center has announced the elementary and secondary 2023 Teachers of the Year.

Diana Ortega from Dumas ISD is this year’s Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Kelley Jo Ashlock from Friona ISD is this year’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Region 16 officials say every fall, 40 regional Teachers of the Year are selected. One elementary teacher and one secondary teacher from each of the 20 Education Service Center regions in Texas are chosen.

This year’s winners will represent Region 16 at the state level. The winner will be named 2024 Teacher of the Year at a ceremony on October 20.

Since 1969, the Texas State Teacher of the Year Program has honored excellence in classroom education and provided a forum to showcase many outstanding educators whose efforts and example have inspired their students, colleagues and the communities they serve, according to a press release.

Texas Teacher of the Year is the highest honor that the State of Texas can bestow upon a teacher. Facilitated by the Texas Association of School Administrators, the Texas Teacher of the Year Program annually recognizes and rewards teachers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching.

