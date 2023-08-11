Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Power Church hosting Back-to-School Bash this Sunday

Power Church will be hosting its Back-to-School Bash this Sunday.
Power Church will be hosting its Back-to-School Bash this Sunday.(Power Church Amarillo - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Power Church will be hosting its Back-to-School Bash this Sunday.

The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Power Church, 1344 S.E. 10th Ave.

Organizers say around 25 barbers and stylists will be giving free haircuts to attendees.

The event will also feature free food, bounce houses, a foam party and more.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department responding to crash involving motorcycle and SUV
Amarillo PD: 1 person dead after crash involving motorcycle and SUV
Amarillo police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a head on crash last night...
Amarillo police identify motorcyclist killed in head on crash Thursday on Washington St.
Amarillo Police Department responding to officer-involved shooting
Amarillo Police Department confirm 1 man dead after officer-involved shooting
Byron Matthew Segler
Amarillo police looking for man wanted on aggravated assault charge
Sanborn Street House Fire
Amarillo family of 11 displaced after house fire on Sanborn Street

Latest News

Braids and Fades Resource Fair
Mary Lou Hazelrigg hosting 6th annual Braids and Fades resource fair
New mural being added to the Discovery Center facing the pond at Medi Park.
Discovery Center asking for donations for new mural
Region 16 has announced the elementary and secondary 2023 Teachers of the Year.
Region 16 names 2 teachers as 2023 Teachers of the Year
Good News: Local Boy Scout saves cousin from drowning, nationally recognized
Good News: Local Boy Scout saves cousin from drowning, nationally recognized