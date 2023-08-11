Power Church hosting Back-to-School Bash this Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Power Church will be hosting its Back-to-School Bash this Sunday.

The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Power Church, 1344 S.E. 10th Ave.

Organizers say around 25 barbers and stylists will be giving free haircuts to attendees.

The event will also feature free food, bounce houses, a foam party and more.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.