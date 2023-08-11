Who's Hiring?
Mary Lou Hazelrigg hosting 6th annual Braids and Fades resource fair

Braids and Fades Resource Fair
Braids and Fades Resource Fair(Source: Mary Lou Hazelrigg)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Public Health at Mary Lou Hazelrigg’s is hosting their 6th annual Braids and Fades event.

This is back-to-school resource fair provides free haircuts and braids for back to school along with free food, drinks and free school supplies.

The event will be this Sunday August 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Bones Hooks Park.

Braids and Fades Resource Fair
Braids and Fades Resource Fair(Source: Mary Lou Hazelrigg)

