Hot Today, Stormy for the Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will be scorching once again throughout the area where 100+ degree temperatures are likely for most of the region. The Palo Duro Canyon floor could reach 108+, prompting a heat advisory for the canyon. A heat advisory has also been issued for the southeast quarter of the area. While a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out late today, most should remain dry. The storm chance will go up for the weekend, with temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper 90′s. We’ll see a brief break from the heat on Monday before it returns for the middle part of next week.

