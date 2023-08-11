Who's Hiring?
Hot Today, Storms for the Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Temperatures will be on the rise once again throughout the area where triple digit temperatures are likely for most of the region. The Palo Duro Canyon floor could reach 108+, prompting a heat advisory for the canyon. While a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out late today, most should remain dry. The storm chance will go up for the weekend, with temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper 90′s. We’ll see a brief break from the heat on Monday before it returns for the middle part of next week.

