Hot, For Now

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
It’s been a hot Friday afternoon, but some relief and slightly cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend! For the rest of Friday, ongoing Heat Advisories will expire at sundown as temperatures finally cool. Some scattered showers and storms could fire up later in the evening, but coverage and impacts should be minimal. Looking ahead to Saturday and Sunday, highs will drop into the mid-90°s and stronger disturbances in the atmosphere will fire up more widespread showers and storms with potential soaking rains. Sunday into Monday, a stout cold front will drop Monday’s highs into the 70°s!

