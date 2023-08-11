Good News: Local Boy Scout saves cousin from drowning, nationally recognized

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Once in a while an event takes place that shows, even at a very young age, proper training can allow someone to step in when needed to save the day.

Local Boy Scout Raylon Prather knows the importance of learning new skills.

While he has plenty of fun with scouting activities, there is also plenty of training for various scenarios – including how to rescue someone in the water.

“So with water rescue, we train them to throw, row. In Raylon’s case he was able to lay down on the ground and he was able to assess the situation that he was not going to put himself in danger by saving her. He used himself basically as an anchor, as he’s on land he reaches to her and she can use him as an anchor to get out of the water,” said Cody Prather, Raylon’s father and Troop 89 Assistant.

“He taught us different ways to save people from drowning,” said Raylon Prather, local Boy Scout.

At the time, Raylon had no idea that it would be that exact training that would enable and equip him to be the one to conquer a very dangerous situation. As he and a cousin walked over a fallen tree to cross a swollen creek, disaster suddenly struck.

“We wanted to go back but when I turned around I heard a splash in the river and Aurora was in the creek so I did what I needed to do,” continued Raylon.

After a brief moment of shock, Raylon’s training automatically kicked in.

“I knew what to do like instantly. What I did was lay down on my stomach, reached my arm out and once they get a hold of your arm, you pull them back in and that’s what I did,” said Raylon.

Seen here just shortly after the incident is his cousin Aurora safe and sound.

“He comes in, his little hands were shaking and all he said was ‘dad I did exactly what we learned to do and it worked,’” said Cody Prather.

Which is what the scout training is all about.

“It’s a good reflection on the things that we teach and it comes around full circle with the guys that actually get to use it. So in this case he saved this little girl’s life and she could’ve actually drowned so it’s just great to see that he did what we teach him,” said Stephen Tillery, Assistant Scout Master.

Because of his heroic act, Raylon will be presented the National Heroism Award from the BSA later this month which includes a special medal and a plaque commemorating the life saving event.

He will also be highlighted in the national publication of “Scout Life”.

Personally, however, he is simply glad he was the one there when needed and trained to help.

Because Raylon was trained and used that training in a dangerous situation, it turned out well and he’s somewhat of a hero. That’s some good news.

