Discovery Center asking for donations for new mural

New mural being added to the Discovery Center facing the pond at Medi Park.
New mural being added to the Discovery Center facing the pond at Medi Park.(Don Harrington Discovery Center)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The newest edition to the Don Harrington Discovery Center is an animal-themed mural.

The mural, which is facing the pond at Medi Park, is being done by Blank Spaces Murals.

The art is an extension of the state-of-the art animal exhibit set to open to the public in September.

As the mural nears completion, the Discovery Center is asking the public to show support of local art by making a donation to the mural fund.

“Creativity is such an important part of the human experience, and everyone should have access to be inspired and challenged by art,” said Wendy Taylor, CEO of the Discovery Center. “We are thrilled to share our vision with the community and everyone who visits Medi Park.”

The mural is an extension of the upcoming time-traveling Discover Through Time exhibit. The artwork will show various animals, such as a jellyfish, a panther chameleon, a colorful sun conure, and other creatures.

“Art inspires, brightens, and motivates,” said Erika Martinez, one of the muralists. “It is essential to being human. Art is people and people are beautiful.”

To donate to the $18,000 mural fundraising goal, click here.

