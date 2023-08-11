Who's Hiring?
Countdown to Kickoff: Groom Tigers

VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Groom Tigers
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our Countdown to Kickoff series continues with two weeks until the first game. Next up, the Groom Tigers.

The reigning district champs have a great shot to repeat this year.

Tigers head coach Tory Peet knows it won’t be easy as the team lost a couple of key contributors, but the team still feels confident in the group returning to the field this year.

“It’s good to be back out here with the guys.” Groom senior WR/DB Noah Wood said. “Just seeing good numbers, healthy bodies coming back. Just knowing the amount of improvement we’ll have and the team that we’ll have coming back is good.”

“We have guys that are gonna get on the field, that complement each other good, that are going to play well together.” Coach Peet said of his group of players this year. We don’t have what you would call a superstar, but we’ve got six guys were gonna put on offense, six guys that were gonna put on defense, that are gonna bust their backsides and give everything they’ve got on the field.”

The Tigers will open the season on the road against White Deer.

It will be a late bye for Groom and that might be an understatement.

They’ll have to wait until the last week of the regular season for it.

However, as long as they take care of business as expected, it will make for a nice week of rest as they transition into playoff mode.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

