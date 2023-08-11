Who's Hiring?
Countdown to Kickoff: Caprock Longhorns

By Rylee Robinson, Preston Moore and KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our Countdown to Kickoff series continues here at NewsChannel 10 with the Caprock Longhorns.

The Longhorns are under new leadership this season with Rowdy Freeman at the helm. Freeman has been on the coaching staff at Caprock for the past seven years.

Caprock have had somewhat of a program turn around in recent years.

In 2018, they made history with the first playoff win in school history. Coach Freeman thinks he has the guys to get their second.

“Starting to see us do the little things right and starting to really take pride in doing the little things right,” Coach Freeman said. “When we do that day in and day out, we start stacking good days on top of good days, weeks on top of weeks, we’re going to be right where we need to be.”

The players are excited what the new leadership is bringing to the Longhorn football program.

“We’re coming out here with a lot of new players and stuff, so I’m seeing a lot of improvement on the offensive and defensive side,” senior quarterback Lleyton Brown said.

“New coach, we got new players, new everything honestly, so just getting ready to play with each other and click on every cylinder,” junior offensive linebacker and wide receiver Xayvion Gonzalez said.

No shortage of tough opponents here with Hereford, Palo Duro, Pampa, and Canyon all pre-district.

District play won’t be any easier with one of the toughest districts in the area.

The Longhorns are start their season on the road against Hereford Aug. 25th.

