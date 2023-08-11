Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police identify motorcyclist killed in head on crash Thursday on Washington St.

Amarillo police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a head on crash last night...
Amarillo police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a head on crash last night on Washington Street.(Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a head on crash last night on Washington Street.

About 9:18 p.m., officers were called to Southwest 41st Avenue and South Washington Street on a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Witnesses told police that the motorcycle, driven by 18-year-old Sean Philpot, was traveling north on Washington.

About that time, the SUV turned onto Washington from a private parking lot and was driving south.

The motorcycle and SUV hit head on.

Philpot was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The APD Traffic Follow-Up Unit is investigating the crash.

