Amarillo PD: 1 person dead after traffic crash involving motorcycle and SUV

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is currently responding to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and SUV.

According to APD, at around 9:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of Southwest 41st and Washington Street on a traffic crash with a motorcycle and SUV.

One person is confirmed dead and another person is in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

All lanes of Washington Street have been closed.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area until streets have reopened.

The scene is still under investigation.

