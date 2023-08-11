Al’s Formal Wear closing, leaving customers empty handed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One formal wear shop is going out of business across the nation, leaving customers empty-handed on all fronts.

According to one frustrated bride and customer, within the last week Al’s Formal Wear, a chain store owned by Dapper and Dashing, called a team meeting to notify employees the store would be closing immediately, for good. Leaving all deposits and orders from customers unfulfilled indefinitely.

Allison Lindsey is currently being impacted by the store closing here in Amarillo.

She received a frantic phone call from one of her groomsmen explaining Al’s Formal Wear is closing and would no longer be able to suit him for her wedding.

She’s getting married in less than a month and her nine groomsmen paid $250 each to Al’s Formal Wear and are all left with nothing to wear and out of that money.

“As the doors were locked, there was nothing posted on the windows. In fact, there was actually one lady here who locked the doors and had no answers for us,” says Lindsey.

After showing up to the store and receiving no answer to her many calls, she’s having to make sacrifices to front the bill.

“We had budgeted a wedding video to capture our day and that’s very expensive and we were getting that booked when all of this happened and now we get to pay the almost 2 thousand dollars to suit up our men because we are not going to make them pay for that again. So we don’t get our wedding video instead our money gets to go toward tuxedos,” explains Lindsey.

Lindsey says she wishes Al’s Formal Wear would have handled this differently.

“They did not give any warning to anyone and by the time we all found out it was too late. I personally feel bad for the brides that are getting married this weekend and have no way of getting tuxedos because it’s too close now, so it’s very sad. They did not handle this appropriately at all,” says Lindsey.

She says her and her fiancé's anger is lessening with the help of Men’s Warehouse here in Amarillo, offering a solution to those impacted by Al’s Formal Wear closing.

‘We’re so thankful to any help that they offer us and here in Amarillo, there’s literally only two shops that you can go to to read tuxedos, and the fact that we were able to get on I-40 and ask them to help us and they were so kind and so willing,” says Lindsey.

Job Nahaera with Men’s Warehouse says his phone is ringing nonstop. Seeing a surge in customers over the last week, many are unhappy.

“I’ve seen brides tearing up or crying, grooms being upset and in my mind, all I can think of is you know, just be patient, you know, show them grace and, you know, step up to the plate in that situation for them,” says Nahaera.

When calling Al’s Formal Wear and Dapper and Dashing who owns Al’s Formal Wear, the lines are busy. So far no information has been released on refunds for customers.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.