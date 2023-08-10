Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert, David Biddler and Aaron Dunnam

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert, David Biddler and Aaron Dunnam
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert, David Biddler and Aaron Dunnam
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Lance Lahnert, David Biddler and Aaron Dunnam on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Lance Lahnert, Panhandle Sports Expert:

Panhandle Sports Expert Lance Lahnert talks to us about his experience at the Pro Hall of Fame Ceremony, Zach Thomas’ Introduction Party and more!

David Biddler, Booker Football Head Coach:

Booker Football Head Coach David Biddler gives us a preview of the upcoming football season, moving to 6-man football, his first year as head coach and more!

Aaron Dunnam, Dumas Football Head Coach:

Dumas Football Head Coach Aaron Dunnam talks football with us as it’s right around the corner, being in one of the toughest districts in the state and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department responding to officer-involved shooting
Amarillo Police Department confirm 1 man dead after officer-involved shooting
Missing man from Armstrong County has been found
Missing man from Armstrong County has been found
The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Byron Matthew Segler
Amarillo police looking for man wanted on aggravated assault charge
Sanborn Street House Fire
Amarillo family of 11 displaced after house fire on Sanborn Street

Latest News

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High School Football LIVE
Aaron Dunnam, Dumas Football Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Dunnam chats football with us, preparations for a tough district and more!
Lance Lahnert, Panhandle Sports Expert
SPORTS DRIVE: Lance tells us about the Pro Hall of Fame Ceremony, Zach Thomas and more!
David Biddler, Booker Football Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Biddler talks to us about the upcoming season, 1st year as head coach and more!