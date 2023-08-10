Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sod Poodles take down Tulsa to stay in sole possession of first place

VIDEO: Sod Poodles take down Tulsa to stay in sole possession of first place
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took down the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night to even up the series at one.

It was a key win for Amarillo, holding just a one game lead over both Frisco and Corpus Christi in the Texas League South standings heading into the night. With those two teams facing off against each other in a series this week, that meant if Amarillo lost there would be a tie atop the standings.

The Sod Poodles went down early 3-1 to Tulsa, but got right back into the game in the second thanks to a pair of RBI courtesy of A.J. Vukovich and Jordan Lawlar.

What really broke the game open for Amarillo was a three-run blast off the bat of Kevin Vicuna. Vicuna now has two home runs and is batting .533 (8/15) over his last three games.

With Frisco taking down the Hooks, that means Corpus Christi, the RoughRiders stick within one game of Amarillo in the standings while the Hooks drop two games back.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Amarillo police are warning the public about a recent scam being shared through a false social...
Amarillo police warn against ‘serial killer in Amarillo’ scam
Amarillo Fire Department responding to house fire near Sanborn and North Bivins
7 people displaced after house fire in Amarillo
Officials are releasing more information about a Cactus man who drowned Sunday at Lake...
Officials release more details about Sunday drowning at Lake Meredith
Amarillo Police Department responding to officer-involved shooting
Amarillo Police Department responding to officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Torrey Miller will return to West Texas A&M for her fifth and final season.
Defending national champion West Texas A&M volleyball team to hold free admission scrimmage on August 19th
Countdown 2 Kickoff: West Plains Wolves
Countdown to Kickoff: West Plains Wolves
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jason Culpepper, Donnie Howell Jr. and Chad Dunnam
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jason Culpepper, Donnie Howell Jr. and Chad Dunnam
Donnie Howell Jr., Miami Football Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Howell tells us about expectations for the season, how summer workouts went!