Sod Poodles take down Tulsa to stay in sole possession of first place

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took down the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night to even up the series at one.

It was a key win for Amarillo, holding just a one game lead over both Frisco and Corpus Christi in the Texas League South standings heading into the night. With those two teams facing off against each other in a series this week, that meant if Amarillo lost there would be a tie atop the standings.

The Sod Poodles went down early 3-1 to Tulsa, but got right back into the game in the second thanks to a pair of RBI courtesy of A.J. Vukovich and Jordan Lawlar.

What really broke the game open for Amarillo was a three-run blast off the bat of Kevin Vicuna. Vicuna now has two home runs and is batting .533 (8/15) over his last three games.

With Frisco taking down the Hooks, that means Corpus Christi, the RoughRiders stick within one game of Amarillo in the standings while the Hooks drop two games back.

