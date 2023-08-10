Ruben on the Road: Access to the scenic Canadian River Wagon Bridge

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben travels to Canadian and gives us access to the Historic Canadian River Wagon Bridge.

The bridge was the first one to be made in 1888, a very simple crossing, says Jay Godwin, historian of the Canadian River Wagon Bridge.

“Of course they had, the primary reason they did then was because it was a very quicksand-oriented river when it would get up with flash flooding or something,” said Godwin.

Godwin says there was another bit of innovating in around 1918, then the primary bridge was built in 1927.

“Well, at that time after ‘27 — I forget what year — but they had a major flood upstream on the Canadian River and it actually washed out four of these spans and then they shut this down just before 1956, they shut down and built the highway bridge,” said Godwin.

Godwin says a couple people had some ideas about more entertainment, more scenic type things to do in Canadian with casual presentation about having public access to it. He says some of it was Christmas lighting, and finally out of that came the walking bridge.

“We had a grand opening July 4, 2000,” said Godwin. “It’s really, it’s neat to talk about, and they know where the river bridge is that that happens often.”

When the bridge was reopened in 2000, a committee of Canadian citizens raised over $800,000 to renovate the bridge.

