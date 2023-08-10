Perryton students returning to school after devastating tornado

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Students and teachers are eager to return to a sense of normalcy, and the first day of school is shining a positive light on the community after disaster struck in June.

“I was excited just to get some normalcy back, like a routine. It kind of feels almost like it did before. It’s one part that just stayed the same,” said Rodolfo Delgado, a student at Perryton High School.

Students that were affected by the tornado are attending school and happy to see their friends.

“Some of my friends that were badly affected, it’s kind of surprising. Just because I don’t know what they went through but seeing how they’ve already bounced back, I see them smiling and laughing. You wouldn’t know that it happened to them,” said Delgado.

The district continues to create a safe place for kids to turn to. This school year is a new beginning.

Kyle Vernor, a teacher at Perryton High School, says he was surprised to see every student in his class first period. No one was absent.

“I think this kind of normalcy is exactly what people were looking for. Some kind of routine,” said Vernor.

Teachers are committed to being there for students in this time of need.

“There is nothing I can say that will change what happened. But being there and letting them know there is someone they can talk to or a resource. And I can alert them to resources at well,” said Vernor.

“Our principals put out a video that said welcome home. And we want it to feel like home for these kids,” said Debbie Herbert, a teacher at Perryton High School.

The Perryton community shows amazing support for one another. Debbie Herbert reflects on the day the tornado struck.

“So when some hurt, we all hurt. And so just driving around days after the story and seeing my students out helping each other, and just coming together as one,” said Herbert.

Students and teachers are ready to move forward and have a great year.

“It’s really amazing to see how our town comes together in times of trauma. It’s incredible and people around in surrounding communities. The Panhandle is just an amazing place,” said Treven McKinley, a student at Perryton High School.

The Perryton community is thankful for the kindness shown through this tough time.

