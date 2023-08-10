Perryton ISD reinforces mental health as students start school, just 2 months after tornado

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Not only did some students in Perryton lose their homes, but they also lost a classmate.

The deadly tornado in June took the life of 11-year-old Matthew Ramirez, according to a Perryton Independent School District press release.

With losing so much, Perryton school officials are making it their priority to take care of their students. As students return to school, they will have greater access to mental health resources.

“Although the start of this school year will be drastically different from the rest, our staff is fully equipped with techniques and resources to assist students and staff to the best of our ability,” the news release stated.

School counselors received training in trauma-informed and grief-informed care. Staff will know the signs and symptoms of trauma and be able to assist students with coping skills.

“On the surface, we may see kids show anger, defiance, or chandeliering where they go from one extreme mood to another and those behaviors a lot of times we think are disciplinarian they’re acting out,” said Mandy Nettleton, mental health specialist, and school safety for Region 16.

Nettleton says below these actions are fear and anxiety rooted in trauma.

“Recognize the signs and symptoms and that may play out in grieving that may play out in withdrawing and isolating themselves and dropping maybe activities that they used to really love,” said Nettleton.

Nettleton says giving students a sense of normalcy, like returning to school, is important for healing.

Along with the reinforced mental health resources, Perryton will also honor Ramirez by framing his jersey and the football team will wear his number, 54, on their helmets.

Perryton ISD adresses mental health of students on first day of school (KFDA: Perryton ISD)

Region 16 provided NewChannel 10 with some material about child traumatic stress listed below.

Child traumatic stress is when children are exposed to traumatic events and when the exposure overwhelms their ability to cope.

When children have been exposed to situations where they feared for their lives, believed they could have been injured, witnessed violence, or tragically lost a loved one they may show signs of traumatic stress.

If your child is experiencing traumatic stress you might notice the following signs:

Difficulty sleeping and nightmares

Refusing to go to bed

Lack of appetite

Bed-wetting or other regression in behavior

Inference with developmental milestones

Anger

Getting into fights at school or fighting more with siblings

Difficulty paying attention to teachers at school or parents at home

Avoidance of scary situations

Withdrawal from friends or activities

Nervousness or jumpiness

Intrusive memories of what happened

Play that includes recreating the event

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.