AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host 60 live streams of high school football games this season.

You’ll be able to follow along with the season on live TV at Newschannel 10 Too, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, tpsnsports.com and on the radio.

2023 TPSN Livestream Schedule (TPSN)

