Heating Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a small and short cool-down on Tuesday temperatures are heating back up again. Mid to upper 90s will be felt through the weekend. There is a very small chance of a few evening showers on Thursday then expect dry conditions for Friday. Through the weekend the rain chances, scattered showers and thunderstorms increase again with highs near 100° at times.

