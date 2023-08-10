Heating Up

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a small and short cool-down on Tuesday temperatures are heating back up again. Mid to upper 90s will be felt through the weekend. There is a very small chance of a few evening showers on Thursday then expect dry conditions for Friday. Through the weekend the rain chances, scattered showers and thunderstorms increase again with highs near 100° at times.

