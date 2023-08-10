The Heat Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures today will build into the mid to upper 90′s with ample sunshine and a few clouds from time to time. A stray storm or two will be possible late in the day, but most should stay dry. The same will go for tomorrow, with a mostly quiet day baring the development of an isolated storm here and there. The chance for storms will increase going into the weekend, with temperatures remaining above average for the next several days.

