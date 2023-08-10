Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

The Heat Continues

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures today will build into the mid to upper 90′s with ample sunshine and a few clouds from time to time. A stray storm or two will be possible late in the day, but most should stay dry. The same will go for tomorrow, with a mostly quiet day baring the development of an isolated storm here and there. The chance for storms will increase going into the weekend, with temperatures remaining above average for the next several days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department responding to officer-involved shooting
Amarillo Police Department confirm 1 man dead after officer-involved shooting
Missing man from Armstrong County has been found
Missing man from Armstrong County has been found
The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Amarillo police are warning the public about a recent scam being shared through a false social...
Amarillo police warn against ‘serial killer in Amarillo’ scam

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Heating Up
Heating Up
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Temperatures Rising Again
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In