Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Doppler Dave Tracks Escalating Heat

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures are on the way up as our summer high pressure dome begins to influence the region yet again. Sunshine will dominate our skies for a couple of days and the heat will build. Highs today will return to the mid 90s for most areas, but tomorrow will likely be the hottest of the forecast with afternoon temps at or above 100 in most spoys including Amarillo. The heat may subside ever so slightly this weekend with highs back in the upper 90s insterad of triple digits, but it will still be hot. Rain chances, however, will receive a boost at about the same time as steering flow from the Rockies pulls a few evening storms or way beginning Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department responding to officer-involved shooting
Amarillo Police Department confirm 1 man dead after officer-involved shooting
Missing man from Armstrong County has been found
Missing man from Armstrong County has been found
The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Sanborn Street House Fire
Amarillo family of 11 displaced after house fire on Sanborn Street

Latest News

Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
The Heat Continues
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Heating Up
Heating Up