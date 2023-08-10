Doppler Dave Tracks Escalating Heat

Temperatures are on the way up as our summer high pressure dome begins to influence the region yet again. Sunshine will dominate our skies for a couple of days and the heat will build. Highs today will return to the mid 90s for most areas, but tomorrow will likely be the hottest of the forecast with afternoon temps at or above 100 in most spoys including Amarillo. The heat may subside ever so slightly this weekend with highs back in the upper 90s insterad of triple digits, but it will still be hot. Rain chances, however, will receive a boost at about the same time as steering flow from the Rockies pulls a few evening storms or way beginning Saturday night.

