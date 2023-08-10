Defending national champion West Texas A&M volleyball team to hold free admission scrimmage on August 19th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs volleyball team will be holding a scrimmage at “The Box” that will be open to the public.

The event will be on Saturday August 19th at 10:00 a.m. and admission will be free.

It’s the first time fans will be able to see the team in action since their national championship win last fall.

The team brings back a host of stars including Torrey Miller and Taytum Stow. They’ll also be adding plenty of new talent to the team, including Rhode Island transfer and Texas native Brynne Wright.

The first official game for the Lady Buffs will be on Friday, September 1st at home in Canyon.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.