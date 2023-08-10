Boots vs. Badges Charity Softball Game to take place Saturday

Who's Hiring?
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boots vs. Badges Charity Softball Game between law enforcement and firefighters will take place this Saturday.

Organizers say gates open at 6:05 p.m. and the game will begin at 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown Stadium, 715 S. Buchanan St.

Tickets for the game are $10 and are for sale at all Amarillo, Canyon and Bushland Pak-A-Sak locations through August 11. Tickets will also be available at the gate Saturday. Children ages two years old and under get free admission.

Organizers say concessions and the lounge will be open.

A traveling trophy will be awarded to the winning team.

All proceeds will benefit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle and Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

