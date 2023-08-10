Amarillo police looking for man wanted on aggravated assault charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help finding a man wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Officials said 43-year-old Byron Matthew Segler is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for the charge.

He is described as weighing 185 pounds, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, has hazel eyes, and brown hair.

If you know where this fugitive is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Byron Matthew Segler (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.