Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Police Department responding to officer-involved shooting

Amarillo Police Department responding to officer-involved shooting
Amarillo Police Department responding to officer-involved shooting(Source: KFDA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is currently on scene of what is confirmed to be an officer involved shooting.

According to APD on scene, a shooting happened in the area of Southwest 48th Avenue and Cline Road.

Officials confirm that no officer has been shot.

Details are limited at this time but NewsChannel 10 crews are currently on scene.

Updates will be available as they come.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Amarillo police are warning the public about a recent scam being shared through a false social...
Amarillo police warn against ‘serial killer in Amarillo’ scam
Amarillo Fire Department responding to house fire near Sanborn and North Bivins
7 people displaced after house fire in Amarillo
Officials are releasing more information about a Cactus man who drowned Sunday at Lake...
Officials release more details about Sunday drowning at Lake Meredith
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man
Armstrong County Sheriff’s office needing help locating missing man

Latest News

Sanborn Street House Fire
Amarillo family of 11 displaced after house fire on Sanborn Street
Amarillo Police Department responding to officer-involved shooting
VIDEO: Officer Involved Shooting
Amarillo Police Department responding to officer-involved shooting
VIDEO: Amarillo Police Department responding to officer-involved shooting
A group of volunteers had a vision to help children fight hunger for the last couple of summers.
‘This has been a big blessing’: Project Feed the Kids in Dumas providing over 12,000 meals for children this summer