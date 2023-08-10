Amarillo Police Department responding to officer-involved shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is currently on scene of what is confirmed to be an officer involved shooting.

According to APD on scene, a shooting happened in the area of Southwest 48th Avenue and Cline Road.

Officials confirm that no officer has been shot.

Details are limited at this time but NewsChannel 10 crews are currently on scene.

Updates will be available as they come.

