Amarillo family of 11 displaced after house fire on Sanborn Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A home off Sanborn Street went up in flames, leaving a family of 11 with close to nothing.

The scene was described as chaotic, with many bystanders watching and emergency response on scene.

The Texas Panhandle Plains Chapter of the Red Cross is currently providing assistance to the family like toys, blankets, and temporary housing.

With the school year approaching, Betsy Cornette with the Red Cross says approaching the next steps in recovery needs to be done cautiously.

“We’re starting to move into the next steps of the recovery. Locating a new place to be, making sure the children have been registered in school and the school understands that the kids have been through this trauma and those kind of steps,” says Betsy Cornette, Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross, serving the Texas Panhandle Plains Chapter.

Cornette goes on to say the family lost pretty much everything, including pets.

Firefighters aren’t sure what started the fire but believe the possible point of origin was around the carport wall.

“They literally lost everything in the structure fire. They’re needing food they need school supplies, supplies. The girls came out without even shoes on their feet. One of the girls had to borrow clothes from a neighbor. It was absolutely horrific that happened to them,” says Brittany Dove, Volunteer for Texas Panhandle Pet Savers.

Texas Panhandle Pet Savers says they don’t just show up for the animals, it’s for the families.

“They have their four-month-old baby and the girl looked like she was on the verge of breaking down, and so I said, you know, you can’t break down holding the baby and I said, do you want me to hold your baby for you? So you can take a minute,” shares Mia Wilke, Volunteer for Texas Panhandle Pet Savers.

Eight of the family members displaced are children. Cornette says showing up to a scene like this is never easy.

“Kids react to trauma and stress a lot different than adults do. So as hard as it is for an adult to go through something like that at least they have some semblance of control. When a child does not,” explains Cornette.

Texas Panhandle Pet Savers says emotionally, it’s difficult.

“We do everything in our power to save these animals. and so it really breaks our heart especially since those two puppies were in a kennel and they couldn’t make it out in any type of way. It just destroys us,” says Wilke.

A total of seven animals were on the property at the time of the fire.

Three dogs made it out, two puppies died, and the family is still missing a black Yorkie Terrier and an orange cat.

The family is in need of school supplies and clothing, but anything helps.

Clothing sizes are as follows:

Boys: adult medium, youth 14-16, youth 5-6, children sizes 2+.

Girls: Adult 2XL, adult medium, adult small, youth 12, youth 7-8, children 2+ & 3+, baby 6 months

Two of the girls have no shoes- girl sizes 3.5 & 4

If you would like to donate monetarily click here.

The Drop off location is at 6611 Green Haven Dr.

